Prasthanam poster: The Sanjay Dutt-starrer political drama looks intriguing

Prasthanam features Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles. The makers released a cast poster of the movie today, August 16, 2019.

The poster of Prasthanam. Pic/Sanjay Dutt's Twitter account

Some of our favourite actors are coming together in a political-drama titled Prasthanam, and it's beyond exciting. The original movie was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The Hindi remake will feature Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles.

Sanjay Dutt shared the ensemble cast poster of the movie today, August 16. This is what he tweeted:

Doesn't the poster look intriguing? All the characters look fascinating and it will be interesting to see what the film has in store for us.

The first look poster of the film featuring Sanjay Dutt was unveiled recently, and Dutt, who recently turned 60, looks ravishing as a politician in it. Sanjay Dutt shared his look on Instagram along with the caption, "Earn the legacy... virasat se nahi, kabiliyat se! #Prasthanam in cinemas on 20th September 2019".

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of politician Baldev Pratap Singh, and he sure does look immensely intense in the poster. Satyajeet Dubey, who will be playing Dutt's son in the movie, was elated to have landed the role. In an interview with mid-day, he shared his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt. He said, "I was awestruck when I met him at the Sanjay S Dutt Productions office. But Sanju sir broke the ice by giving me a jaadu ki jhappi. He told me that he had liked my work in Kerry On Kutton (2016)."

Dubey also spoke of how the shoot was emotionally draining. "Sometimes, I would shiver as it used to be exhausting, emotionally as well as physically. Sanju sir used to observe me quietly. Finally, one day, he sat me down and said, 'Beta, you need to learn how to switch on and switch off, or else you won't be able to create a volume of work as an actor.'"

Besides Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The actor was last seen in Kalank, a period drama. Prasthanam is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

