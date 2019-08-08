Sanjay Dutt on Padosan remake: Jugalbandi between Bhola-Masterji again?

bollywood

Sources say Sanjay Dutt plans to remake Padosan, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao as leads

Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanjay Dutt

Easily one of the most endearing comedies to have come out of Bollywood, Padosan (1968) has also been a landmark project in Sunil Dutt's filmography. Over the years, son Sanjay Dutt has often expressed his wish to remake the Kishore Kumar and Mehmood starrer. mid-day has now learnt that he has finally acquired the film's rights from a leading distribution company.

A source reveals, "The friendly banter between Kishore Kumar and Mehmood was the highlight of the film. While Sanjay is interested in playing Kumar's iconic character Vidyapati, he hopes to rope in Govinda for Mehmood's Masterji act. He is also toying with the idea of giving it a twist — the story will apparently see a rapper pitted against a young man who practises classical music, with Vidyapati and Masterji acting as their mentors. He wishes to cast Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana for these roles."



A still from Padosan

The source adds that given Dutt's line-up of films, he will train his focus on the project only by early next year.

