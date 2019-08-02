Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares a picture with her late boyfriend

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has penned a heart-wrenching note for her boyfriend who died a month ago.

Trishala Dutt with her late boyfriend. Pic: Instagram/@trishaladutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt on Friday took to Instagram to share a photo of her late boyfriend, who died a month ago. In the photo, which seems to have been clicked in much happier times, Trishala is seen dressed in a black dress, with her boyfriend who is wearing a white vest and jeans. She captioned the picture as, "#iloveyou #imissyou [sic]."

Trishala is a psychotherapist who lives in New York away from her family but keeps frequenting India to meet her actor-father Sanjay Dutt. The 31-year-old shared the news of the death of her boyfriend through a heartfelt note on Instagram.

She wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

She also mentioned that he breathed his last on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Trishala wrote, "I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

A few days ago, she shared another post on her Instagram handle in which she shared her experience of 'gathering the courage to step out during the period of grief'. In the post, she wrote, "These few weeks have been excruciating for me, but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me (sic)." Trishala stepped out for the first time to attend a friend's wedding. "It took every fibre in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile and attend it (sic)."

Trishala is the eldest daughter of Sanjay Dutt. Her mother, Richa Sharma, married Sanjay Dutt in 1987. She passed away in 1996 after a battle with cancer. Later, Sanjay married air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The couple divorced in 2008. After two years of dating, he married Maanayata in 2008. On October 21, 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt's professional commitments, he was last seen in Karan Johar's period drama Kalank. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha, the film proved to be a box office failure.

He will be next seen in Prasthanam which is directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt. Prasthanam also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on September 20, 2019. He will also be seen in KGF Chapter 2.

He has also marked his entry into the production world by producing a Marathi film, Baba. Baba features Tanu Weds Manu and Hindi Medium fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, who is making his foray into his very first Marathi film, along with Nandita Patkar.

