Prasthanam teaser to released today on Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt, who turns a year older on July 29, is set to release the teaser of his next Prasthanam today.

Sanjay Dutt in a still from his home production Prasthanam.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to unveil the teaser of his much-awaited home production Prasthanam on his 60th birthday today (July 29). The actor will give a double treat to his fans as he celebrates his birthday with fans.

The word Prasthanam means journey. This is a story about power, greed, love, human fallacies – but most importantly it is a story about the life journeys that every character chooses to undertake. The film is set in a contemporary political family, the story of Prasthanam is akin to that of the Mahabharata, dealing with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

This is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt, who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions, says, "We are proud to have 'Prasthanam' as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser which will be unveiled today is our gift to Sanju's fans and thank them for their tremendous love and support through his journey."

Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S Dutt's presents, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prasthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on 20th September 2019.

Sanjay Dutt will release the teaser amongst his die-hard fans at a popular multiplex in Mumbai, according to a source to mid-day. They will also be a cake-cutting ceremony. There will be an intimate get-together with close friends at Dutt's Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The party will be hosted by wife Maanayata.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 treated Sanjay Dutt fans with a poster of the actor as Adheera from the film. The film is a sequel to Yash-starrer 2018 sleeper hit KGF Chapter 1.

