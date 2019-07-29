Sanjay Dutt 60th birthday: The actor's Adheera look from KGF Chapter 2 revealed

regional-cinema

Sanjay Dutt makes a blast on his birthday, releases his Adheera look from KGF Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera from KGF Chapter 2 revealed. Picture courtesy/Excel Entertainment's Instagram account

Sanjay Dutt is giving a treat to all his fans across the nation by releasing his 'Adheera' look from KGF Chapter 2, looking rustic and intense on his 60th birthday. KGF Chapter 1 was a sleeper hit of 2018 and it built the excitement for Chapter 2, which will soon hit the theatres.

Earlier, there was speculation about Sanjay Dutt starring in KGF Chapter 2 and today, on his birthday he has made a blast and goes on to announce his role Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 with his intense poster. Earlier, the makers shared a build-up poster before unveiling Sanjay Dutt's Adheera look. Sanjay Dutt is the newest and the strongest addition to KGF Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt, as well as the makers Excel Entertainment, took to their official social media handles to reveal Sanjay Dutt's 'Adheera' look. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, "Here's presenting Adheera from #KGFChapter2

@duttsanjay @hombalefilms @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @VaaraahiCC [sic]"

Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. With strong and impactful dialogues in Hindi as well as in any Kannada, the film caters to the classes as well as masses. The team of KGF includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty who are gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2.

The success of Kannada film KGF, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, has proved that audiences are keen to accept crossover content, now expectations rise with the announcement of KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 1 marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF Chapter 2.

As Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday today, the actor has one more treat for his fans! The actor will also release the teaser of his home production Prasthanam at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai. Wife Maanayata will host a party for the actor's near and dear ones at his residence in Bandra.

