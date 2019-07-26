Sanjay to ring in his 60th birthday by unveiling Prasthanam trailer

bollywood

No big bash, Sanjay Dutt to celebrate 60th birthday by unveiling Prasthanam trailer with fans

Sanjay Dutt

B-Town stars are increasingly choosing to celebrate landmark birthdays with fans instead of throwing a big bash for Tinsel town folk. In April, Ajay Devgn marked his 50th birthday by launching the first look of De De Pyaar De. Sanjay Dutt, who turns 60 on July 29, is following suit. The actor will release the trailer of his production, Prasthanam, with fans at a suburban multiplex, which will be followed by the customary cake cutting.

Says a source, "Even though it is a landmark birthday for Sanjay Dutt, he doesn't want to bring it in with a glitzy soiree. He was keen to mark the milestone in the company of his diehard fans, and since the trailer of Prasthanam is ready, he decided to use the opportunity to unveil it amidst his admirers." A remake of the 2010 Telugu film by the same name, the political action thriller stars Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff. Deva Katta, who helmed the original, has been entrusted the directorial responsibility of the remake as well.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt on being a producer for Baba: Interesting to try something new

Understandably, the evening won't be complete without an intimate get-together at his Pali Hill address. The source adds, "Maanayata knows that nothing makes him happier than spending time with near and dear ones. She will host a dinner for family and close friends."

Dutt's publicist confirmed the news.

Also Read: Here's why Sanjay Dutt got nostalgic while watching Baba

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates