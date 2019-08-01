Trishala Dutt has no wishes for papa Sanjay Dutt on his 60th birthday?

bollywood

She wrote, "These few weeks have been excruciating for me, but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me (sic).

Sanjay Dutt and daughter Trishala

Sanjay Dutt's New York-based daughter Trishala did not wish papa dukes (as she calls him) on social media on his 60th birthday. She is known to share pictures with daddy dearest to mark important occasions. Instead, she took to Instagram to share her pain of losing her Italian boyfriend earlier this month.

She wrote, "These few weeks have been excruciating for me, but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me (sic)." Trishala stepped out for the first time to attend a bestie's wedding. "It took every fibre in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile and attend it (sic)," she wrote.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt was heartbroken after the sudden demise of her boyfriend. The star kid is a psychotherapist who lives New York away from her family but keeps frequenting India to meet her actor-father Sanjay Dutt. The 31-year-old also shared a note on her social media account for her deceased boyfriend.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt released the teaser of his upcoming political drama Prasthanam on his 60th birthday. Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prasthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on 20th September 2019.

Not only this, but the makers of KGF Chapter 2 also treated Sanjay Dutt fans with a poster of the actor as Adheera from the film. The film is a sequel to Yash-starrer 2018 sleeper hit KGF Chapter 1.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to take his upcoming production Baba to Golden Globes?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates