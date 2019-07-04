Trishala Dutt on boyfriend's sudden demise: My heart is broken

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has penned a heart-wrenching note for her Italian boyfriend after his sudden demise on Tuesday, 02 July 2019

Trishala Dutt with her now deceased boyfriend in this picture.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt is heartbroken after the sudden demise of her Italian boyfriend. The star kid is a psychotherapist and lives in New York away from her family but keeps frequenting India to meet her actor-father Sanjay Dutt. The 31-year-old shared a note on her social media account for her deceased boyfriend.

Trishala Dutt wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

She also mentioned that he breathed his last on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Trishala also wrote, "I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

After sharing this post, Trishala made her Instagram account private. Her fan club, too, has made the Instagram account private.

In this moment of grief, we wish Trishala the strength to cope up with this huge loss.

