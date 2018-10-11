Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving after his car hits scooter in Goa

national

Complainant alleges car driven by Prateik Babbar hits his scooter, also accuses the actor of using filthy language against him following an altercation because of the crash

Prateik Babbar

A case of rash driving has been registered against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar by Goa police on Wednesday after his car allegedly dashed a scooter. The mishap happened near Porvorim on Panaji-Mapusa highway on Wednesday evening, according to inspector Paresh Naik of the Porvorim police station.

The complainant Paulo Correa alleged that a car driven by Babbar dashed against his scooter when he was riding with his sister. He also said that there was an altercation and Babbar used filthy language against them.

Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Correa, alleging that Correa smashed his car's window-shield, the police official said. "We have seized the car," said inspector Naik, adding that a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar was detained and sent to the hospital for medical examination.

On the work front, fresh off the success of Baaghi 2 and Mulk, Prateik Babbar has trained his sights on Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama, Chichore. The actor has kicked off his training in basketball and football for the film that features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

-With inputs from PTI

