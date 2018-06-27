Pravin Togadia: Enact a law for Ram Temple by October or face agitation

Pravin Togadia also accused the BJP of cheating people in the name of Lord Ram and said he would wait till October this year before launching a massive agitation to press for a grand shrine on

Pravin Togadia speaks at the launch of his new outfit International Hindu Parishad. Pic/PTI

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delay in construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also accused the BJP of cheating people in the name of Lord Ram and said he would wait till October this year before launching a massive agitation to press for a grand shrine on the ruins of the Babri mosque. Togadia, who has launched International Hindu Parishad, said his workers will fan out across the country to get 10 crore signatures for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A deadline of October would be set for the Modi government to act on the issue, failing which a people's movement would be launched from Lucknow to press for an early construction of the temple.

Interacting with media, he said the BJP had been in power nationally for the last four years but millions of Hindus had been left in the lurch over the promise of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Our patience is running out and if by October a law is not enacted for construction of a Ram temple, we will have to find another alternative."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever