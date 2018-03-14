Prayer homes of Pentecostal Church attacked at 2 areas

Prayer homes of the Pentecostal church were attacked at two places in the city, allegedly by members of the Hindu Munnani



Prayer homes of the Pentecostal church were attacked at two places in the city, allegedly by members of the Hindu Munnani. Police, quoting a pastor Ravi Jacob, who filed a complaint, said the group burnt some pamphlets and copies of the Bible and abused pastors and the faithful at the homes at Koodal Nagar and Sikkandar Chavadi areas on Sunday.

Jacob said 10 persons came to his house that day, took away copies of the Bible and damaged them. A clip of the group threatening the persons was also reportedly downloaded on a social networking site. Police said a case was registered today against 10 Hindu Munnani activists, of whom three have been identified.

They said that some of the activists, during initial questioning, denied that they had attacked the homes and had only staged protests against persons being allegedly lured for conversion. The activists said the complaint was a ploy so that some organisations could continue their 'illegal conversions'.

Police said they had received complaints from the public that some prayer homes were being running illegally and demanding that these be closed Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops' Council today condemned the attacks and said it was an effort to 'chase away' Christians who had a fundamental right to worship. This was not a law and order problem, but denial of right to worship and destruction of secularism, the Constitution and democracy, Council president Anthony Pappusamy said in a statement.

