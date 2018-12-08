Pre-Wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal kickstart in Udaipur

national

Shankar Mahadevan and Amit Trivedi will perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet

Anand Piramal with the Ambanis

The high-profile wedding of Isha Ambani — daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani — and Anand Piramal, is around the corner.

Bollywood stars have reached Udaipur for the pre-wedding celebrations that include sangeet and mehendi. While it is known that Beyonce will be performing at the sangeet, a source reveals that acts by Shankar Mahadevan and Amit Trivedi are also on the cards.



Shankar Mahadevan

"It will be two days of grand song and dance sequences. Beyonce's solo performance is the highlight. Singer-composers Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan and Parthiv Gohil have been roped in, too.

They will belt out their hit numbers." The source adds that AR Rahman is likely to perform at the wedding reception on December 15.



Amit Trivedi

Yesterday, the Ambanis kicked off the four-day-long Anna Seva in Udaipur that will see them feed three square meals to over 5,000 people. A specially curated exhibit that will showcase 108 traditional Indian crafts, has also been set up at the venue.



Beyonce Knowles

