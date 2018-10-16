Preeti Bose's all-round show goes in vain

cricket

Left-arm spinner Preeti Bose, who returned with figures of three for 42 in her 10-over spell, batted sensibly to remain unbeaten on 62 as India were dismissed for 180 in response to Australia's 271 for eight

India 'A' cricketer Preeti Bose's all-round show went in vain as Australia 'A' won the first women's ODI by 91 runs at Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex ground yesterday. Left-arm spinner Bose, who returned with figures of three for 42 in her 10-over spell, batted sensibly to remain unbeaten on 62 as India were dismissed for 180 in response to Australia's 271 for eight.

Batting first, the visitors piled on the runs thanks to No. 3 batswoman Tahlia McGrath, who scored 58 off 66 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six. Heather Graham and Naomi Stalenberg contributed 48 and 47 respectively. India started their innings disastrously with pacers Sammy Johnson (2-28) and Lauren Cheatle (2-35) reducing the hosts to four for three wickets in the second over. Bose, who came in to bat at No. 8, was at the crease for 100 minutes during which she stitched a 69-run stand with Rajeshwari Gayakwad (17) for the ninth wicket.

"We lost our first three wickets quite early and that caused the damage. To counter bounce and pace, I took a stance nearly half feet away from the crease and that helped me to play comfortably. I hardly get a chance to bat in the Indian team, but I always wanted to contribute runs. I got that opportunity today and I utilised it," Bose told mid-day.

