Pregnant Sameera Reddy looks like a scintillating mermaid in underwater photoshoot

bollywood

Sameera Reddy has become an inspiration for many as she confidently flaunted her baby bump and started the campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect'

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy, who is in her third trimester, has been championing her campaign, 'Imperfectly Perfect'. The Musafir actress' latest underwater pictures for this campaign will leave you mesmerised. Sameera Reddy flaunting her belly in bright swimwear makes her look like the perfect pregnant mermaid. For quite some time now, Sameera has been extremely vocal about embracing her flaws with elan.

"I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect. @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented! Thnk you [sic]," wrote Sameera on Instagram.

Her second caption for this picture was: "Reflecting! I'm proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop (sic)"

Take a look at some more pictures of the actress from her underwater photoshoot done at a plush hotel in the western suburbs.

In this picture, Sameera is seen posing exactly like a baby in the mother's womb, don't you think so?

A few days ago, Sameera also went on a babymoon with husband and family to Goa. Ever since Sameera received the good news of embracing motherhood for the second time, she has been super active on social media. Sameera, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to her firstborn, a son, in 2015.

Also Read: Pregnant Sameera Reddy enjoys babymoon with family in Goa; see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates