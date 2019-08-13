Pregnant woman raped by five men suffers miscarriage, accused arrested

national

The pregnant woman was taken to five different locations and raped several times by the three accused on turns, due to which she suffered a miscarriage

This image is used for representational purpose only

In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman was gang-raped by five men due to which the woman suffered a miscarriage. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Banswara. All the five accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The woman was first gang-raped by three friends when the three accused forced the woman on their bike while she was going out with her partner.

Also Read: Doctor raped, filmed by former classmate, registers complaint

Police official Babulal Morariya of Sadar Thana, Banswara told news agency IANS that the three accused also attacked her partner with a sword due to which he fainted. According to the police official, the three men took the woman to a deserted area and took turns to rape her.

The pregnant woman was taken to five different locations and raped several times by the three accused on turns. Later, the three accused shifted the woman to another place where more people joined in to rape her. In the meanwhile, the woman's partner returned to his village and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree as he could not save her from the rapist.

Also Read: Three men rape woman in front of differently-abled husband; arrested

Post which, the Banswara police started their investigations and from the call details of the deceased they reached the victim and came to know about the horrific incident which took place with her. According to news agency IANS, the incident took place around July 13-14 but only came into the limelight when the accused were arrested.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates