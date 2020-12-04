Preity Zinta: Los Angeles goes into another lockdown, can't believe this is happening

Just when the lockdown restrictions were getting relaxed, a three-week lockdown has been imposed in Los Angeles. This information has been given by Preity Zinta on her latest Instagram post. She shared a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough along with it.

This is what she had to write in her caption- "The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again. Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks." [SIC]

In these last few months since the lockdown was imposed, Zinta used to share some funny videos on her Instagram account with her husband that displayed her shenanigans. And ever since September, she was supporting and cheering for her IPL team, Kings XI Punjab in the UAE.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998 and did Solider in the same year. She went on to do films like Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Jaan-E-Mann, and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhittt with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in 2018.

She tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and keeps sharing pictures and videos with him on her Instagram account. In 2008, she veered into the space of entrepreneurship and became the co-owner of the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab.

