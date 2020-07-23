Preity Zinta resumes shooting amid pandemic

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has resumed shooting post the lockdown. Zinta shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actor is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

"Back on a show — post COVID tests, masks and hand sanitizers," she wrote in one of the videos. However, Zinta did not share what she was shooting for. The actor is currently in the US with husband Gene Goodenough. Zinta's last work appearance was a special cameo with stand-up comedian Vir Das on the American sitcom Fresh off the Boat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news