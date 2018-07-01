Presenting aamchi Elvis Presley!

Siddharth Meghani, known for his King of Rock and Roll avatar, is onto his first theatrical act

Siddharth Meghani as Micheal Jackson

From the sideburns, to his voice to the swag, not many would miss the Elvis in Siddharth Meghani. Better known as the Elvis Presley of Bandra, Meghani is now gearing up for his upcoming tribute act, Elvis — Long Live The King presented by Raell Padamsee's Ace Productions. Meghani, a photographer by day, has been fascinated with the King of Rock and Roll since he was 10.

"Something about the rhythm and music that got me and I was hooked to his voice and style. I had started asking a lot of questions about him and the kind of music he created, and it was my mom who enlightened me, patiently," Meghani tells us. His father was a well-known Catholic wedding photographer who had a lot of friends playing in bands at receptions. "One of them was a really close family friend who decided to give me a shot at one of his gigs at a reputed restaurant and bar at Marine Drive. I went along and sang with them without any practice and got a huge ovation. I have been called back several time to the same venue for many Elvis tribute nights ever since," he says.



Siddharth Meghani



Meghani gets his costumes tailored from the city itself, by "good, local talents" and not any famous designers. "There's only one that I own which I bought from a novelty store in New York." Besides that, he also owns a lot of Elvis memorabilia which includes shot glasses, a few rare books, an alloy Elvis coin and an Elvis calendar.

He watched a lot of movies and concerts of the King to perfect the moves. "My two favourite songs are Can't Help Falling in Love and Suspicious Minds. The first song I performed was at the age of 18; I sang That's Alright My Mama," he says.

Meghani has always got a thumbs up from his audience. "I've been asked if I was lip-syncing!" While singing he has been pursuing regularly in private shows, he has not done theatre until now. "This is a solo performance and my first time in theatre. I've worked with a veteran director-producer [Raell Padamsee] on this one and I am very excited." The show has been designed and conceptualised as a tribute act, with a Las Vegas feel to it added by LED screens and backing vocalists in glitzy rhinestone costumes.

