Presenting the first look of Amrita Rao as Meenatai Thackeray

After keeping her look under wraps, the makers have finally revealed Amrita's look as Meenatai Thackeray

Amrita Rao as MeenaTai Thackeray

Actress Amrita Rao is all set to play the role of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's wife Meenatai Thackeray fondly called as Maa Saheb.

Talking about the role, Amrita Rao says, "When producer Sanjay Raut and director Abhijit Panse approached me for the film, they told me that their search for Meenatai Thackeray began and ended with me, because of the public perception that I've created with my work. I felt proud of that because I have always chosen to have an identity of my own and have never given into the rat race. I've earned my image in this industry with the choices that I have made.

I have been blessed with some brilliant work. Today, I feel that I have earned the role of Meenatai Thackeray in the biopic."

Amrita Rao started her career with Ab Ke Baras in 2002, and ever since then, the actress has portrayed various characters in the Hindi film industry. Amrita was last seen in Satyagraha (2013), a political drama film which was directed by Prakash Jha. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai, Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar, Jagat Singh and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Balasaheb Thackeray is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2019.

