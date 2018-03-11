President Donald Trump says Melania's life not so easy

The life of the first lady of the United States (US), Melania Trump, is "not so easy", according to her husband President Donald Trump



Melania Trump



The life of the first lady of the United States (US), Melania Trump, is "not so easy", according to her husband President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday, Trump discussed the opioid addiction in the country, the measures being considered to counter the problem and the first lady.

On the subject of his wife, Melania, he said, "Great first lady. She's great. You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy."

He mentioned Melania in the context of her role in his administration's work to combat the opioid crisis and the "blue ribbon" study committees.

The Hill, an American webloid, quoted Trump as saying, "We put Melania and other people on this blue ribbon committee. Do you think the drug dealers that kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who is on a blue ribbon committee?

Expressing his opinion on the opioid crisis, Trump said, "The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you've got to put him away for a long time."

The first couple's relationship has been under national scrutiny for months now, following the report that Trump had an extramarital affair with an adult star, Stormy Daniels, soon after he married Melania.

Joking about the high number of departures from his administration, Trump said he was not sure who would leave next: "Miller or Melania."

