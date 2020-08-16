President extends greetings on eve of Parsi New Year

President Ram Nath Kovind has extended his greetings on the eve of the Parsi New Year to all Indians, particularly the Parsi community.

"New Year's Day is an occasion of devotion, enthusiasm and celebration for the Parsi Community. This festival also gives us the message of extending our helping hand towards the needy and maintaining cleanliness in our homes, workplaces and neighbourhood. The contribution of the Parsi community in nation-building and development is a matter of inspiration and pride for all of us," said the President in his message.



He called it a festival that is based on the ideals of goodness in thoughts, words and deeds. The President wished it inspires all Indians to "imbibe positivity" and to keep progressing in social life through "mutual harmony".

