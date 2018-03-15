President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte moves to quit International Criminal Court

President Rodrigo Duterte want to pull Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal Court



Rodrigo Duterte. File pic

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal Court, which is examining his deadly drug war. "I therefore declare and forthwith give notice... that the Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of the Rome Statute effective immediately," Duterte said in a statement.

The Hague-based ICC announced last month it was launching a "preliminary examination" of Duterte's bloody anti-drug crackdown that has drawn international concern. Police say they have killed nearly 4,000 drug suspects as part of the campaign, while rights groups claim the toll is around three times the numbers given by authorities.

4000

No. of suspects killed in the Philippines drug war

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever