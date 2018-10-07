President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Ayushman Bharat Yojana

national

Hailing Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)- Ayushman Bharat as the world's largest health care programme, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the scheme will provide health coverage to socially and economically weaker sections of the society.

"With a potential to help over 10 crore families and 50 crore citizens, Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health care programme," the President said.

He made these remarks while addressing the International Conference on Women Health, Wellness and Empowerment in Kanpur.

President Kovind outlined the achievements of girl children and said, "Despite facing more restrictions in our society in comparison to boys, our girl children are still surging ahead in many areas with determination and skill. This is a welcome trend and must be encouraged."

Emphasizing on the good health of pregnant women and the newly born children, President Kovind asserted that a healthy family makes a healthy nation.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, President Kovind informed the gathering about the construction of 8.5 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat scheme. He also said that 5 lakh villages have become Open defecation free in the country, as part of this mission.

Later in the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind also inaugurated the 4th India International Science Festival- IISF 2018 in Lucknow.

Talking of India's investment in Research and Development sector, the President remarked that India's investment in this domain will be more than 83 billion dollars during this year.

Speaking further on the growth of Indian Startup sector, he said, "A large number of scientists have returned to India to pursue their dreams. Over 900 patents were applied by Indian Startups last year. The scientific community must encourage budding researchers and students so that they can excel in various scientific fields."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of Science and Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on this occasion.

