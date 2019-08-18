President Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai

mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind met Lata Mangeshkar at her residence here. The legendary singer said that she felt deeply honoured and humbled by the President's visit

President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita Kovind and Lata Mangeshkar at the veteran singer's residence in south Mumbai

On his visit to Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday met veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at her home and conveyed his best wishes for her good health. Kovind was in the city to inaugurate the underground 'Bunker Museum' at the Raj Bhavan.

President Kovind wrote on Twitter, "Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace." [sic]

Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health.



Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/CnwjhJhzXT — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 18, 2019

In response, the 89-year-old singer tweeted,"Namaskar, was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!.

Namaskar,

Was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud! @rashtrapatibhvn . pic.twitter.com/ht3ZaacYDK — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

President Kovind was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind and Governor of Maharashtra C. Vidyasagar Rao with wife Vinoda Rao. Maharashtra's education minister Vinod Tawde was also present to greet the veteran singer.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the underground 'Bunker Museum' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. The underground bunker museum is 15,000 square feet and it has virtual reality booths in which visitors can "time travel" to the 19th century. According to a state government official, the bunker was created in the 19th century to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships. There is another section depicts the history of Raj Bhavan.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates