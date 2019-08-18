Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates bunker museum at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the underground 'Bunker Museum' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. See video

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Pic/Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the underground 'Bunker Museum' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. The underground bunker museum is 15,000 square feet and it has virtual reality booths in which visitors can "time travel" to the 19th century. According to a state government official, the bunker was created in the 19th century to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships. There is another section depicts the history of Raj Bhavan.

15/ The President of India unveils the plaque in front of the restored and refurbished twin cannons at Raj Bhavan Mumbai yesterday



First Lady, Smt. Savita Kovind; Maharashtra Governor, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao; Smt. Vinoda Rao; CM @Dev_Fadnavis; Education Min. @TawdeVinod too present pic.twitter.com/UzF9KlZCjf — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) August 18, 2019

The Press Information Bureau on Twitter wrote, The President of India was briefed about the conservation work by which the underground bunker has been restored and developed for adaptive reuse as a museum with Virtual Reality booths and the museum will open for the general public through prior online booking later during the year. [sic]

12/ The new Presidential Guest House inaugurated by the President of India today at Raj Bhavan Mumbai will serve as the accommodation for the President of India and the Prime Minister of India during their visits to Mumbai



â¡https://t.co/sHYwqclyPO pic.twitter.com/dcxWJ47xTS — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) August 17, 2019

Among those present during Sunday's function were Savita Kovind, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Minister for Revenue and Public Works Chandrakant Patil and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde.

The underground British-era bunker was discovered by Governor CH. Vidyasagar Rao in August 2016. Having remained closed for nearly six decades, the bunker had suffered extensive wear and tear due to seepage from the overhead lawn.

The Press Information Bureau reveals the following: As the bunker is part of the history and heritage of Raj Bhavan and also because a part of it lies below the 'Jal Bhushan' the office and residence of Governor, there was a need to conserve the bunker in a way that did not compromise the safety of the building and at the same time provided an opportunity to people to visit the historic site.

17/ The President of India has been shown around the exhibition and given an audio visual experience of the history of Raj Bhavan at a Virtual Reality booth in the bunker museum, which was inaugurated by him today. â¡https://t.co/P1uKeuCMIw pic.twitter.com/DwpkhoqpvD — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) August 18, 2019

After conducting the structural audit of the bunker, the structural strengthening of the bunker was carried out. The works included water-proofing and grouting, electrification, air-conditioning and curation of the museum.

The bunker has 13 rooms of different sizes. It opens with a 20-ft tall majestic gate. Towards the entrance, the structure resembles a fort. When opened, the bunker had rooms bearing names such as Shell Store, Gun Shell, Cartridge Store, Shell Lift, Pump, Central Artillery Store, Workshop, etc. The entire underground bunker was found to have a proper drainage system and inlets for fresh air and light.

While taking up the Conservation works it was ensured that all the original features of the bunker are restored and also it is developed for adaptive reuse as a museum by incorporating virtual reality on the themes of Cannon-firing experience, history of Raj Bhavan and a glimpse of the forts of Maharashtra.

Dioramas of cannons and soldiers, optical illusions of a bunker of infinite length and cannons have also been created inside the museum.

