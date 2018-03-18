President Ram Nath Kovind urges lawyers to be responsible towards society

The President also said that lawyers should cooperate with the deprived and voiceless people of the society as they are unable to meet the legal expenses



Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has called on the law professionals to be responsible towards the society. Addressing the third foundation day ceremony of National Law University at Cuttack yesterday, the President said, "The scope of legal service has been expanded with multidimensional fields and it has now extended to international trade and commerce including international diplomacy."

The President also said that lawyers should cooperate with the deprived and voiceless people of the society as they are unable to meet the legal expenses. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra called on the students to work for justice and equality for crores of people of the country. First lady Savita Kovind, State Governor Dr. S.C. Jamir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Justice of Odisha High Court, Vineet Saran, were also present at the event.

