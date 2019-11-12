MENU

President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 18:13 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

President Ram Nath Kovind. Picture/Twitter President of India
President Ram Nath Kovind. Picture/Twitter President of India

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government.

