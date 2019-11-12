President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.

President's Rule imposed in the state of #Maharashtra, after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/tR3qW4xYbR — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Mumbai: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal arrive at YB Chavan centre for a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. President's Rule has been imposed in the state of #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OAjkhuxsX6 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates