President's office requests screening of 102 Not Out in Delhi

Confirming the news, Shukla says, "It is a matter of great pride for any filmmaker for his film to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am curious to know the President's views on the movie."



Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

After impressing the audiences and critics alike, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has received a special honour. mid-day has it that President Ram Nath Kovind's office has requested for a special screening of the Umesh Shukla-directed film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Confirming the news, Shukla says, "It is a matter of great pride for any filmmaker for his film to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am curious to know the President's views on the movie."



Ram Nath Kovind

After the makers received a call from the President's office earlier this week, the film's team has been working on the logistics of the screening. "It will take place either tomorrow or on Monday, and will be attended by the President, along with his family, and the members of the parliament." Elated with the news, Kapoor says, "I would be more than happy to be a part of such great honour."



Umesh Shukla

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates