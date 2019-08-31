Pretty in petal

things-to-do

Here's how to keep it natural with the trend of floral eyes that uses real flowers to jazz up your make-up

Till date, a floral crown or the gajra were the only variants where you could wear real flowers on your head. But the recently concluded Mumbai fashion week saw models walk the ramp with petals stuck to their lower eyelashes, making a simple and chic statement. "This takes at least 20 minutes as you have to glue it on to you in a way the petals don't hinder your vision or poke you," city-based make-up artist Ridhi Roy says. Here's how you can replicate variants of the look.

Lower lid

Pick flowers that have long and narrow petals. Broad ones will look awkward.

Apply a layer of mascara/eyeliner in a similar shade on the lower lid. Make sure the rest of your make-up is nude — the eyelashes are the highlight of your look.

Put a dab of eyelash glue at the tip of each petal. Let it dry for 15 seconds before sticking it on your lower lid over the eyeliner.

Depending on how thick your eyelashes are, don't pick more than three to five petals per eye.

Upper lid

Make sure that you trim the petals in the shape you want using a pair of manicure scissors. Avoid using uneven petals.

Put on a pair of fake eyelashes before you stick the petals on them. This helps protect your natural eyelashes, even while removing the petals. You will need 10 to 15 petals in total.

Use bright shades for a dramatic look.

Mascara on the upper lid is a strict no.

Side eye

Cover your entire eyelid and lower lid with eye shadow. Line the entire outer rim of the eye with eyeliner.

Place the smallest and shortest petals in the middle and the longest ones on the outer corner of your eye.

Though the goal is to work with large petals, ensure they are in proportion to your eyes.

You also have the option of adding glitter at the tips of the petals for a natural look.

Dos and don'ts

Make sure you aren't allergic to the flower you are using. Faux flowers are a faux pas.

Don't wear it for longer than 90 minutes.

Be extremely careful while removing them. Do not tug them off as this will damage your lashes as well as increase wrinkling. Dab cleansing lotion on it and leave it for 15 seconds before gently removing it.

