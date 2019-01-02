Pride factor missing among Mumbai players, says CIC chief Karsan Ghavri

cricket

The former India all-rounder pointed to the missing pride factor after Vidarbha inflicted an innings and 145-run defeat on the 41-time champions in Nagpur yesterday

Karsan Ghavri

Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) chief Karsan Ghavri blasted the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for their poor show in the season. The former India all-rounder pointed to the missing pride factor after Vidarbha inflicted an innings and 145-run defeat on the 41-time champions in Nagpur yesterday.

"The pride of playing for Mumbai is missing somewhere. The entire season has been very patchy and the poor performance reflects in all three departments - batsmen are not putting up runs on the board, bowlers are not able to take wickets. Unfortunately, our strike bowlers Dhawal Kulkarni and Shardul Thakur are injured, but despite these drawbacks, Mumbai should have delivered. In earlier years, even our second string team used to become Ranji champions," remarked Ghavri.

When pointed out that Mumbai lack quality bench strength, Ghavri shot back: "There are some very good players coming up at the under-19 level, but you cannot put them straightaway in Ranji Trophy cricket. In a year or two, I am sure they will be ready. Right now, the very limited talent we have are not delivering."

Ghavri, who played first-class cricket for Mumbai and Saurashtra, was not in favour of crediting Vidarbha's win to only their batting star Wasim Jaffer and coach Chandrakant Pandit. "The contribution of Jaffer and Pandit was sizeable, but you have to give credit to their bowlers too. They bowled Mumbai out twice. Jaffer and Pandit know Mumbai cricket in and out and I think they succeeded in their game plan," explained Ghavri.

