Priest leaves duties as sex abuse allegations investigated

William Breslawski, who has been serving as the pastor of the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua in Rocky Point, New York

Representational picture

A Roman Catholic priest in New York is stepping away from his official duties while diocese officials investigate allegations of sexual abuse and unwanted physical contact dating to the 1980s.

Newsday reports the Diocese of Rockville Centre, which covers New York's Long Island, will be looking into the allegations against Msgr. William Breslawski, who has been serving as the pastor of the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua in Rocky Point, New York.

The diocese said a letter had come on Sept. 25 accusing Breslawski of sexually abusing a middle-school-age child in 1980 and referencing a previous complaint about it that had been made in 2002. Another complaint in 2002 said Breslawski had unwanted contact with an adult in 1984. A message left at Breslawski's church was not returned.

