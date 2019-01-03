Priest's body found hanging from pole near temple in Uttar Pradesh

national

Mauni Baba alleged that he has encroached upon a piece of land of the temple and construction was going on there. SP Sunil Singh said stern action will be taken against all the accused people

Representational picture

A 64-year-old priest was killed allegedly by four people and his body was found hanging from a pole near the temple, police said on Thursday. Swami Premdas, priest of Ram Janki temple in Baba ka Purva, was killed on Tuesday night, they said. Based on a complaint of Mahant Mauni Baba, an FIR was registered against four people, including Bajinath Maurya who was involved in a dispute over possession of a land belonging to the temple.

Maurya, who is a member of the land mafia, was also allegedly involved in the murder of the earlier priest of the temple, Swami Satyanarain Das, the complainant said. Mauni Baba alleged that he has encroached upon a piece of land of the temple and construction was going on there. SP Sunil Singh said stern action will be taken against all the accused people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever