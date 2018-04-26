Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in China for two-day Informal Summit

The two-day informal summit, hosted by the Chinese President, in Wuhan, is seen as a move by the two countries to mend their ties following the Doklam stand-off last year

Narendra Modi/ File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at China's Wuhan city, at 12:30 a.m. (local time) on Friday, ahead of his much anticipated informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Various Chinese officials were present at Tianhe International Airport to receive Prime Minister Modi, namely Vice minister Kong Xuanyou, Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, Vice Governor of Hubei Mr Tong Daochi, Deputy Secretary General of Hubei Provincial Government Chen Huixia, Director General of Hubei FAO Qin Yu, Deputy Director General of Asia Department, MFA Hou Yanqi, and Deputy Director General of Hubei FAO Feng Xiguo.

The two-day informal summit, hosted by the Chinese President, in Wuhan, is seen as a move by the two countries to mend their ties following the Doklam stand-off last year.

Scheduled ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June, this informal discussion will take place for the first time after 1954.

