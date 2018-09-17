Dress that! Different avatars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

national

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we take a look at his sartorial sense which shows a different side of the man

Silvery shine

This shimmery shirt was worn by Narendra Modi in South Africa when he had gone on a four-nation Africa tour aimed at enhancing ties with the continent. Showcasing India as an attractive destination for defence production, the Prime Minister also sought deeper collaboration in the sector with South Africa, a major arms exporter, even as he thanked them for supporting India's bid for membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Hat-trick

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a traditional Assamese hat known as a 'Japi'. The hat was presented to him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at a party rally in Guwahati on November 30, 2014. During this rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to halt illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Assam, saying they were 'destroying' the northeastern state.

Impervious to sword or spear

Narendra Modi, clad in Naga tribal costume, poses with a tribal Naga spear and a traditional machete (dao) during the inauguration of the Hornbill Festival at Kisama in the outskirts of Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. The Prime minister looked upbeat about it, clearly!

Golden glaze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clad in local attire during the opening of the Nimmo-Bazgo hydropower project in Leh. Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime minister in nine years to visit Kargil, scene of a deadly 1999 conflict with Pakistan. He also became the second Indian leader to visit the highly sensitive area since a 1999 Pakistani army incursion triggered a conflict between the two countries that killed more than 1,000 on both sides.

Crowning glory

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown. However, it is still not clear whether the thing on Modi's forehead is a crown or a headgear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to the crowds during the 29th Statehood Day celebrations in February 2015 at Itanagar. Modi was on his first visit to the state of Arunachal Pradesh since taking office.

Namo-Namah

Dressed in a traditional 'sadhu' attire, Narendra Modi prays during a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

