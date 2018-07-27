Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

The two leaders held a two-day informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late April and then they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, China in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Johannesburg. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here to discuss furthering the friendship between India and China. Modi, who is here to attend the 10th BRICS Summit, met Xi for the third time in nearly four months.

The two leaders held a two-day informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late April and then they met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, China in June.

"Furthering India-China friendship. PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping hold talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. The two leaders are believed to have exchanged views on the international landscape, BRICS cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

