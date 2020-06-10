'Prince Andrew not serious about cooperating'

US prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.

Andrew's lawyers said he has offered three times this year to speak with US investigators after being assured that he "is not and has never been a 'target' of their criminal probe into Epstein." That offer, though, came with a request that "our cooperation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential," said Blackfords LLP in London. "Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation."

Hours later, US attorney in Manhattan Geoffrey S. Berman said the prince had tried to "falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate" even as he repeatedly declined to schedule an interview.

