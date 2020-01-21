Prince Harry: Had no other option but to step back

London: Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle had 'really no other option' but to step back as senior royals after 'many years of challenges,' even as he expressed 'great sadness' after being stripped of their royal titles.

In his first personal statement after a formal split from the royal family was finalised by Queen Elizabeth II, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex said when he and his American actress wife were married they were 'excited' and 'hopeful.'

He spoke of his 'great sadness' at a decision which he said was not taken lightly and that the UK would always be his home even as the couple divides their time between Canada and Britain.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly," the Prince said in a speech at a dinner event for charity Sentebale, co-founded by him in 2006 to support those affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana in southern Africa.

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," he said.

In a visibly heartfelt message, he said he wanted to share 'the truth' about the revelations of the last few weeks, insisting that he was still the same old Harry they have known 'but with a clearer perspective.'

The speech came a day after the Buckingham Palace announced that the couple will be forsaking their His and Her Royal Highness titles and no longer receive share of the Sovereign Grant, or the UK taxpayer funding allocated to senior royals.

It followed weeks of talks after Harry and Meghan, 38, announced plans earlier this month to step back from the royal frontline and spend more time in North America.

Explaining how it had not been possible to continue serving his grandmother, the 93-year-old Queen, in any official capacity without public funding, Harry said he had to accept that reality but it did not change his commitment to his royal duty.

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible," he said.

