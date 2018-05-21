Prince Harry, Meghan Markle chose platinum jewelry to celebrate their wedding day

Rare and precious, platinum wedding jewelry is popular with Royal families

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! According to the official web site of the British Royal Family, both Prince Harry's wedding band and Meghan Markle's tiara were set in platinum.

Prince Harry said 'I Do' with a platinum wedding band featuring a textured finish, from the Cleave workshop.

Meghan's veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, set in platinum. It was lent to Meghan by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893. The bandeauis formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds. The center is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds.

The diamond bandeau was made for Queen Mary and specifically designed to accommodate the centre brooch. This brooch was given as a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953.

Rare and precious, platinum wedding jewelry is popular with Royal families. Queen Elizabeth II's elegant ring from Prince Philip was set in platinum, and Prince Rainier III of Monaco second engagement ring to Grace Kelly was also set in platinum.

Since platinum is naturally white, it truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds, and is also widely known as the most secure setting.

