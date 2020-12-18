Prince Narula: Had to leave my Roadies Revolution mid-way for personal emergencies

The favourite Punjabi munda is back! After months of hiatus, celebrity leader Prince Narula makes a grand entry on Roadies Revolution to double up the fun. Dearly missed by contestants and celebrity leaders alike, Prince brings a big smile on everyone's faces, especially his team members. But does his comeback also raise an alarm and call for a big move in the game? It'll be interesting to watch the journey to take an exciting turn. With final teams being made, Prince will definitely receive a warm and shocking welcome, when he'll realize that his team did win a star for him and has Zabi as the third member.

Commenting on his re-entry, Prince said, "This year has been a difficult one for all of us. I had to leave my Roadies squad mid-way for personal emergencies but now I'm back with a bang and geared up for a fresh start. I've missed every moment of this thrilling journey but now I want to make the most of this game which looks pretty intense at this stage with so many unexpected developments. For me, Roadies is like homecoming and you can't stay away from your family for long. So here I am, all raring to get back in the show and ace it with my team before we wrap up for a thrilling finale."

His arrival also instils confidence in his team, who have been braving the journey and fighting it out in his absence. In his typical swag, he claims to his team, "Ab jo ude the, unko udaaenge". We can feel the game-changing, can you?

Post Prince's welcome, Rannvijay has a GK-based quiz planned as the next task, 'Gong Wrong Task', where he will be asking questions on general knowledge and the leaders will have to hit the Gong if they feel their team has the right answer. The leader who hits the Gong first will have to choose one team member who will give the answer. If they get it right, they score positive but if they do not, our host has some other plans for them. Excited to know where this GK round will take these super sporty, sharp-minded, strong Roadies? Tune-in to catch them juggle with the questions.

The fun doesn't end here! This week will see a couple of more surprises and some heated arguments as well. For the first time in the journey, we will witness Rannvijay losing his cool and giving it back to the contestants. Tune-in to Roadies Revolution, this Saturday at 7 PM only on MTV to catch up with all the surprises and what follows after that.

