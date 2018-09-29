Prince of Wales Seaman's club to celebrate 100 years this year

vintage

As The Prince of Wales Seaman's Club approaches the 100-year mark, it's set to undergo conservation to maintain its position as a seafarer's haven

The Prince of Wales Seamen's Club

"For seafarers of any religion or of none. A haven of peace in which to meditate or to pray," reads a wooden board inside the clerestoried St Nicholas Chapel in The Prince of Wales Seaman's Club in Ballard Estate.



The plaque at the entrance of the club; The rooftop verandah, "It overlooks the surrounding Mangalore-tiled roofscape, and it’s unbelievable that Mumbai has such diverse and distinct buildings," says Vikas Dilawari. Pics/Dhara Vora Sabhnani

The chapel was built as an annexe with the Club in gratitude of the officers and men who served the mercantile marine during World War I. Today, the chapel is hardly used, says Orville D'Souza, assistant manager/accountant, as we admire the original stained glass at the centre. Plaques remind one of engineers and marines who lost their lives at sea.



The cafeteria is open to public

A few old records of baptisms and other events are locked in a cupboard that also stores metal relics. Except for these documents, most old records of the building were lost to Mumbai's rains, shares Captain Nand Hiranandani. The soft-spoken septuagenarian is the honorary secretary of Royal Bombay Seamen's Society that manages the club and its administration. Capt Hiranandani has also been the chairman of the society, and is the present chairman of The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI/ITF welfare trust).



Beer bar for seafarers

In addition to the water damage, the Grade II A heritage building - the foundation stone for which was laid by Lord Willingdon of Ratton on April 30 1918 - is also facing hutment encroachment and harassment from the dwellers. But the good news is that plans are underway to restore the building. Capt Hiranandani is in talks with international organisations for funds and has appointed conservation architect Vikas Dilawari to oversee the project as an external consultant.

"It's more of a Renaissance Revivalist building made using local stone, having rusticated masonry on the ground floor, a noticeable semicircular balconet serving as a porch, and mansard-type unique gables. The restoration project will be more of a preventive, correctional and maintenance measure," elaborates Dilawari.



An old photo of the club

In addition to the sunlit verandah with the wooden arches, the building, which was opened by The Prince of Wales on November 20, 1921, has various other unique sections - a dancing hall in the annexe which used to host live bands, a cosy bar with subsidised alcohol where we see mariners downing local beer and chomping on chicken lollypops, a billiards and TV room, a library, gym, and a cafeteria which is open to the public during lunch hours.



A lectern



Stained glass panel



Metal relics in the chapel.



The land for the building was allotted by the Church of North India.

Unlike the seaman's hostels in Masjid Bunder, the Club is open to women seafarers, and has family rooms too. Capt Hiranandani himself resides in the building with his wife and pet dog. Interestingly, the club was only meant for non-Indians till 1950s. Today, the Club can accommodate 153 people, and tariffs start as low as Rs 220.



Captain Nand Hiranandani

"After World War I, there was a lot of heart for the merchant seamen, they didn't have armaments but were still attacked. This has served as a welfare centre for seafarers of all ranks and nationalities; it's their home away from home," smiles Capt Hiranandani.

VISITING TIME 9 am to 5 pm (1 pm on weekends)

AT Kamani Marg, Ballard Estate.

LOG ON TO: seaclub.in

A hub at the docks

"When the shipping industry was at its peak, the passenger ships that would dock at Ballar Pier Mole station and container ships at other docks brought in many seafarers. This traffic has drastically reduced today," says historian Deepak Rao.

