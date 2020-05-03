Princess takes food to needy

New photos have been released to mark the fifth birthday of the UK's Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second born, showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The four photos of Charlotte, who was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital here on May 2, 2015, were taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer, the BBC reported.

The Duchess, who is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society, has regularly released pictures she has taken of George, six, and Louis, two, to mark their birthdays.

Charlotte joined her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries, likely to be close to the family home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

In the photos released on Friday night, she is seen picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from the virus or other vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk.

The family spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it, said the BBC report.

Over the past five weeks, the Queen's Sandringham staff have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners and vulnerable people living in the local area, Buckingham Palace has said, with about 1,000 meals being made and delivered in the first week alone.

