Principal arrested over corporal punishment in Pakistan college

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Aitzaz Goraya informed the Baluchistan High Court bench yesterday that the principal, Javed Iqbal Bangash, was placed under arrest

The principal of a cadet college in Mastung in Pakistan's Baluchistan province was arrested after a video of students being subjected to hard corporal punishment went viral on the social media. DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Aitzaz Goraya informed the Baluchistan High Court bench yesterday that the principal, Javed Iqbal Bangash, was placed under arrest.

The court had ordered the police to arrest the principal soon after taking notice of the video in which students in red uniforms can been seen being caned mercilessly by some persons out in grounds of the college. Some of the students can be seen yelling with pain and trying to escape the caning. The incident, which had allegedly taken place on the principal's orders on May 9, was taken up by the court after a petition was filed.



Goraya said that search was on for the other persons who administrated the punishment and all students had undergone medical examination. The court ordered the arrest of all the accused and asked for a report on the matter to be submitted expediently. The case has been adjourned till today. Another police official said the video had been secretly recorded by a student who later made it viral. The official said that apparently ex-students were called by the principal to execute the punishment after Bangash's son was slapped by a student earlier. The Baluchistan government has already imposed a ban on corporal punishment in all educational institutions in the province.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates