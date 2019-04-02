Mumbai Crime: Principal faces police case for torturing teacher in Vile Parle

national

Teaher says principal of Vile Parle West school discriminated against her, put her under extreme mental and physical pressure as her legs are affected by polio

Aftab Siddique

The authorities of Chandulal Nanavati Vidya Mandir or Nanavati School, as it is popularly known, are caught in a police case for the humiliation a physically disabled teacher has faced in the hands of its principal. Victim Aftab Siddique has alleged that the principal discriminated against her and even put her under extreme mental and physical pressure as her legs were affected by polio. Acting on a complaint filed by her against the Vile Parle West school, the Santacruz police have filed an FIR under Section 92/7 of IPC against Principal Neelam Moolchandani.

According to the complaint, Siddique started facing the humiliation almost a year ago when Moolchandani joined as principal. Initially, she would ask her to quit because of her disability, and would also taunt her. "The situation got worse last October when she called me to her office and sought an explanation for why I had asked for a chair to sit during the school assembly. I had a tough time explaining that it was very difficult for me to stand for 40 minutes, and that too on a nylon turf. I just wanted to sit for the duration the principal addressed the students, and stand up for the prayers and National Anthem," alleged Siddique.

She said that as the coordinators said that the sitting facility could not be provided to one person, she was allowed to leave early. "Walking out during the recital of the National Anthem was like insulting the tri-colour, hence, I sat on the steps at the entrance. However, even that became an issue. I have never faced such a hostile working environment under the last three principals," she added. Confirming that the matter was being investigated and action would be taken based on it, Sub-Inspector and Investigating Officer in the case Aarti Garware said, "I am not authorised to speak on this matter."

School says

In response to a notice issued by Siddique, the school authorities said that she was playing the victim card and was even trying to grab the limelight by using her disability. When contacted, Principal Moolchandani refused to comment on the issue.

