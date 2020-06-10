Pritam and Arijit Singh release new rendition of the song Shayad-Aaj Kal

Sony Music India has collaborated with Music Maestros Pritam and Arijit Singh for a beautiful rendition of their much-loved song Shayad from the film Love Aaj Kal (2020). The new version 'Shayad-Aaj Kal' is about love, faith, hope, and a special salute to our caretakers.

The whole world is fighting against a pandemic, staying positive, and appreciating the hard work of our frontline warriors, which is extremely important. These warriors are working selflessly only to keep us safe, they are out of their houses to ensure that we are safe in ours.

Watch the song Shayad-Aaj Kal here:

A source informed, "Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, the song has been created and shot during this lockdown period. While the original version is still topping charts, the new version is very special for the makers."

Talking about the song ace music composer Pritam said, "Shayad-Aaj Kal is a very special song, it is a tribute to all our frontline combatants who are serving our country selflessly. We are hoping to spread love and faith through this song which is the need of the hour. This time too shall pass."

The song is now available on all streaming platforms!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news