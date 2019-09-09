Prithviraj first look out: Akshay Kumar to star in and as the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan

Akshay Kumar, who turns a year older today (September 9) shared the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Prithviraj on his Instagram account. The actor will star in and as the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan in the Yash Raj film. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is set to release on Diwali 2020.

According to a statement released by YRF, Prithviraj will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan and superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the warrior. Historians and folk legends portray him as an incredibly brave king who stood in front of the merciless Muhammad of Ghor and his ruthless invaders of India. Prithviraj's daredevilry and heroism against Muhammad of Ghor catapulted him into a legendary ruler and fighter of free India. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi had earlier directed television show Chanakya, which was based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India. He also directed the multiple award-winning Pinjar which starred Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans and wrote that Prithviraj will be his first historical film and he is truly happy to share this news on his birthday. Akshay wrote, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. [sic]"

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal which also starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithiya Menen. The film was based on India's mission to Mars. The actor, who is reportedly enjoying a quiet birthday in London with family, will next be seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Akshay will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Kiara Advani and is set to release on May 22, 2020. The film, helmed by Raghava Lawrence, is the remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana. Akki will also join Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe with Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

