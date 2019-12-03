Prithviraj: Retracing history through 35 sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two weeks after Akshay Kumar's upcoming cinematic take on Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan's life went on floors, the makers of the film, titled Prithviraj, are set to put their might behind the offering. mid-day has it that the unit will create 35 lavish sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan for the historical, that also marks Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut.



Manushi Chhillar

A source close to the development says, "In Mumbai, the sets are being built in adjoining areas of the city, apart from Film City. In Rajasthan, filming is likely to take place extensively in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer. The unit wants to make the film a visual spectacle. It will include incredible fight sequences, and will also showcase the opulence of kings, and their kingdoms, back then. Thousands of workers will construct these mammoth sets." TV epic Chanakya fame director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is helming this project.

