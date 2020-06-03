Prithviraj Sukumaran does a COVID-19 test, the results are negative

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has undergone a COVID-19 test. He has shared his report and the results are negative.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- "Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all." (sic) This was followed by a smiling emoji.

A few days back, he shared another post where the actor could be seen wearing a mask and wrote that he has completed his seven days of institutional quarantine. This is what he had written- "My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home." (sic)

Also, the actor's wife Supriya Menon had also taken to her Instagram account to share two throwback pictures with him that clearly stated how much she was missing her husband. Sukumaran was in Jordan where he was shooting for his film, Aadujeevitham.

