Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

A lot of actors were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months. And now, another actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, has tested positive too. He took to his Instagram account to inform his fans about the same and also stated that he has gone into isolation.

This is what he wrote on his Insta post- "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation." (sic)

He added, "I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern." (sic)

In June, the actor had undergone a COVID-19 test and the results were negative. The actor back then also shared a post where he could be seen wearing a mask and wrote that he has completed his seven days of institutional quarantine. This is what he had written- "My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home." (sic)

