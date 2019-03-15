Priti Shahani: If a film does well, it becomes trendsetter

bollywood

Badhaai Ho and Raazi producer Priti Shahani talks about how the receptive audience is encouraging new narrative to earn box office numbers

Film producer Priti Shahani, who has commercially successful films like "Badhaai Ho", "Raazi" to her credit, says though once a particular kind of film becomes a superhit, it becomes a trendsetter, it is certainly not a rule.

Talking about how the receptive audience is encouraging new narrative to earn box office numbers, Priti said, "The problem is that once a certain kind of film does well, it becomes a trendsetter. When few biopics did well, I know there are 6-7 biopics are ready to be directed and released. But I don't think that is a rule. The markers from audiences have been very encouraging. There has been an eclectic number of stories that were very well received."

She was talking during interactive sessions at the 20th edition of FICCI FRAMES, the global media, and entertainment conclave, conducted by Anjum Rajabali on behalf of Screenwriters Association.

Though there are many budding scriptwriters has tried to reach out to the production house, many times they feel disappointed as they do not receive any response from producers. To find a solution to the matter, she said, "A good writer cannot be necessarily a good narrator. As a producer, it is impossible to read all the scripts that are submitted to you as it is really time-consuming. So the writers should try and tell their stories in 15-20 pages."

"If we see merit in that, then we are very happy to go through the entire development process with a writer. I also think that 15-20 pages are enough to attract director because it is a combination of a writer-director coming together, that makes a feature film," she explained.

