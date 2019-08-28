Priya Dutt's journey from a loving sister to a fierce politician

famous-personalities

Priya Dutt is the daughter of the late Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt, Nargis and the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. She was elected for the first time on 22 November 2005 to the 14th Lok Sabha

Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt Roncon, who is a politician was born 28 August 1966. Priya Dutt is the daughter of the late Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt and his wife Nargis. Priya Dutt Roncon's parents were elected to represent the Indian National Congress and her father, Sunil Dutt was a government minister. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Priya Dutt received her B.A. degree in sociology from Sophia College, the University of Mumbai and she holds a Post Graduate Diploma in television production from the Center for Media Arts, New York City in the United States.

She was elected for the first time on 22 November 2005 to the 14th Lok Sabha from Mumbai northwest constituency in Maharashtra representing the Indian National Congress Party (NCP). In the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009, Priya Dutt represented the Mumbai North Central constituency. She was defeated by Poonam Mahajan of the BJP in the 2014 general election by a margin of around 186,000 votes. She was one more time defeated by her rival Poonam Mahajan on 23 May 2019 by a margin of 130,000 votes. At least a hundred people waited patiently on Sane Guruji Road in Santacruz for Congress candidate Priya Dutt's road-show during the elections.

Actor Sanjay Dutt participated in the roadshow along with Priya Dutt and continued the journey even after the former MP left to attend some meetings in other areas of her constituency. Unfortunately for his fans, there was no speech from the actor and his engagement with the crowd was restricted to smiles and waves. Once he reached, people clamoured to climb into the van to get pictures with Sanjay Dutt. The chaos resulted in Priya and Sanjay Dutt's van getting stuck for 15-20 minutes and affecting traffic on the Sane Guruji Road. The road show started from Santacruz and made its way through Gazdarband, Khar Danda, Carter Road, Bandra station area, Bandra Reclamation, Hill Road, Kantwadi and ended at Otters Club. Since the Dutts were running late, party workers decided to start the show on their own. Apart from 'Gali gali mein shor hai, Chowkidar chor hai', slogans promoting party president Rahul Gandhi — 'Na jaat par, na baat par, Rahul ji ki baat par, button dabao haat par' — were also heard.

Following the death of her father, Sunil Dutt in 2005, and despite a low voter turnout, Priya Dutt won her seat by a margin of 172,043 votes in the Lok Sabha over the Shiv Sena candidate. On 27 November 2003, Priya Dutt married Owen Roncon. Priya Dutt's husband is a partner in Oranjuice Entertainment which is a music promotion company, and Fountainhead Promotions & Events Pvt Ltd, a marketing firm. The couple together has sons Sumair (born 2007) and Siddharth (born 2005).

