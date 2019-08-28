Priya Dutt's journey from a loving sister to a fierce politician
Priya Dutt is the daughter of the late Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt, Nargis and the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. She was elected for the first time on 22 November 2005 to the 14th Lok Sabha
Priya Dutt Roncon, who is a politician was born 28 August 1966. Priya Dutt is the daughter of the late Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt and his wife Nargis. Priya Dutt Roncon's parents were elected to represent the Indian National Congress and her father, Sunil Dutt was a government minister. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Priya Dutt received her B.A. degree in sociology from Sophia College, the University of Mumbai and she holds a Post Graduate Diploma in television production from the Center for Media Arts, New York City in the United States.
She was elected for the first time on 22 November 2005 to the 14th Lok Sabha from Mumbai northwest constituency in Maharashtra representing the Indian National Congress Party (NCP). In the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009, Priya Dutt represented the Mumbai North Central constituency. She was defeated by Poonam Mahajan of the BJP in the 2014 general election by a margin of around 186,000 votes. She was one more time defeated by her rival Poonam Mahajan on 23 May 2019 by a margin of 130,000 votes. At least a hundred people waited patiently on Sane Guruji Road in Santacruz for Congress candidate Priya Dutt's road-show during the elections.
Actor Sanjay Dutt participated in the roadshow along with Priya Dutt and continued the journey even after the former MP left to attend some meetings in other areas of her constituency. Unfortunately for his fans, there was no speech from the actor and his engagement with the crowd was restricted to smiles and waves. Once he reached, people clamoured to climb into the van to get pictures with Sanjay Dutt. The chaos resulted in Priya and Sanjay Dutt's van getting stuck for 15-20 minutes and affecting traffic on the Sane Guruji Road. The road show started from Santacruz and made its way through Gazdarband, Khar Danda, Carter Road, Bandra station area, Bandra Reclamation, Hill Road, Kantwadi and ended at Otters Club. Since the Dutts were running late, party workers decided to start the show on their own. Apart from 'Gali gali mein shor hai, Chowkidar chor hai', slogans promoting party president Rahul Gandhi — 'Na jaat par, na baat par, Rahul ji ki baat par, button dabao haat par' — were also heard.
Following the death of her father, Sunil Dutt in 2005, and despite a low voter turnout, Priya Dutt won her seat by a margin of 172,043 votes in the Lok Sabha over the Shiv Sena candidate. On 27 November 2003, Priya Dutt married Owen Roncon. Priya Dutt's husband is a partner in Oranjuice Entertainment which is a music promotion company, and Fountainhead Promotions & Events Pvt Ltd, a marketing firm. The couple together has sons Sumair (born 2007) and Siddharth (born 2005).
Priya Dutt was born on August 28, 1966, to actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt and his actress wife Nargis Dutt. She is the sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and sister-in-law of Maanayata Dutt.
In pic: Priya Dutt greets the voters of her constituency during one of her rallies in Mumbai.
Priya Dutt married entrepreneur Owen Roncon in 2003 and the couple has two children; Sumair Roncon and Siddharth Roncon
In pic: Priya Dutt poses for a picture with husband Owen and sons Sumair and Siddharth.
Priya Dutt completed schooling from AF Petit High School, Bandra and went on to complete her B.A. degree in Sociology from Sophia College for Women. After graduation, Priya opted for a diploma in TV Production from the Center for Media Arts, New York, United States.
In picture: A young and adorable Priya Dutt walks with mom Nargis Dutt out of an event in Mumbai.
A former member of the Parliament, Priya Dutt worked in the television and video industry for a brief time. During the advent of the 1993 Mumbai riots, Dutt allegedly received threatening telephone calls and public harassment
In pic: Priya Dutt with father, late Sunil Dutt.
Following her father's footsteps, Priya Dutt took to active politics and joined the Congress party. In 2005, after the death of her father, Priya Dutt contested from the Mumbai North constituency seat and won the Lok Sabha seat by a thumping margin of 172,043 votes over a Shiv Sena candidate.
Priya Dutt is also an author and writer. In 2007, Dutt co-authored a memoir titled 'Mr. and Mrs. Dutt: Memories of our Parents' with her sister Namrata Dutt.
In picture: Priya Dutt appeals to the voters of her constituency during the Lok Sabha elections of 2004.
Blast from the past: Priya Dutt during her toddler years with her father, the late Sunil Dutt
In picture: A young Priya Dutt with brother Sanjay, sister Namrata and parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt.
Priya Dutt is the Trustee of Nargis Dutt Memorial Charitable Trust. The trust was started by her father in memory of his wife Nargis Dutt who died battling cancer in 1981.
In picture: Father-daughter duo, late Sunil Dutt and Priya Dutt pose for a photo together.
After she won the Lok Sabha seat from the Mumbai North constituency in 2005, Priya Dutt was appointed as the secretary of the All-India Congress Committee.
In picture: Priya Dutt greets Savita, an MBA aspirant, and her mother as she donates Rs 25,000 for her last semester's fees.
According to Priya Dutt's Facebook, her greatest influence has been her father. The turning point in her life came in 1987, when she accompanied Sunil Dutt on a 78-day peace march from Mumbai to Amritsar. This not only gave her unforgettable insights but also touched her in a very deep manner.
In pic: Teenager Priya Dutt poses for a family photo as she smiles for the camera.
The Mumbai North constituency from where Priya Dutt won in 2005 had been a stronghold for the Congress party, thanks to her father, late Sunil Dutt. Dutt's father joined the Indian National Congress party in 1984 and he was elected to the Parliament of India for five terms from the same constituency until Priya ascended the throne and carried forward her father's legacy after his demise in 2005.
In picture: Priya Dutt shared this throwback picture from her family album
In picture: Priya Dutt poses with husband Owen Roncon after casting their votes during the 2017 BMC election.
Priya Dutt has been actively voicing her opinion about issues that range from education, health, women empowerment, youth affairs to infrastructural development and communal harmony. She was awarded the Young Political Achiever Award in 2010 and the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award in 2012 and FICCI Award in 2013.
In pic: A young Priya Dutt poses with mother, late Nargis Dutt at an event.
Priya Dutt was once again elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Mumbai North constituency. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, she had to taste defeat as the Narendra Modi wave took over and BJP emerged as the single largest party in the country. Many stalwarts from the Congress party lost their seats, one among them was sitting Congress MP Priya Dutt.
The two-time Congress MP lost the Mumbai North Central seat in 2014 to Poonam Mahajan of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 1.86 lakh votes. Poonam Mahajan is the daughter of BJP leader, late Pramod Mahajan.
In pic: Former MP Priya Dutt hugs BJP leader Poonam Mahajan at a Gudi Padva rally in Vile Parle.
Priya Dutt has been a doting and a supportive sister to her brother Sanjay Dutt. During the 1993 Mumbai-blasts trials, from his jail tenure to his release from prison in 2016, Priya Dutt has been there for Sanjay Dutt in every step of the way.
In pic: Dutt shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it: The love of a family is one of life's greatest blessings. My pillars of strength.
In picture: Priya Dutt with her brother Sanjay Dutt when he came out on bail while serving a 42-month sentence for illegal possession of weapons in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
In picture: Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt are all smiles as they pose for a family photo
In picture: Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon enjoy family time as Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt host a family get together at their residence in Mumbai. Also, seen in the picture is Sanjay Dutt's youngest sister Namrata Dutt. Maanayata captioned it: Crazy is a relative term in my family....my temperamental family. half temper.... half mental....just loving this night.
In picture: Priya Dutt is seen feeding her brother Sanjay Dutt as the two siblings bond over dinner.
Priya Dutt loves dogs and her Instagram handle is proof enough. Dutt has three dogs - Mauser, Patch, and Mishka.
In pic: Priya Dutt with her pets
In picture: Priya Dutt and hubby Owen Roncon pose with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
This picture was shared by Priya Dutt's husband Owen Roncon in which Dutt presents a rose to Rahul Gandhi as former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde looks on.
In picture: Priya Dutt and husband Owen Roncon have a fan moment with Indian football star Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya.
In picture: Priya Dutt poses with her pet dog Mauser at a pets carnival in Mumbai.
In picture: Priya Dutt with her father, the late Sunil Dutt
In picture: Priya Dutt with brother Sanjay Dutt, father Sunil Dutt, mother Nargis and sister Namrata Dutt
Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt is a familiar name in Mumbai politics. Activist, politician, social crusader, family woman are few of the facets of her illustrious life. Born in the famous 'Dutt family', Priya Dutt served as an MP from Mumbai northwest constituency for two terms. As the politician turns a year older today, we trace Priya Dutt's journey in pictures. (All Pictures/Instagram and Facebook Priya Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, and Mid-day photographers)
